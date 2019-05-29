Kenneth Lewis Geremia, 72, died on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home after a short illness. Born in Meriden on March 24, 1947, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Virginia J. (Mesite) Geremia.



Mr. Geremia graduated from the Meriden School System and attended State College. He was the former owner of Wallingford Office Machines. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served with the U.S. Navy. He attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was an active member in many veterans' programs.



He is survived by two sisters, Betty Ann Hobson and Virginia Marie Burtlett and one brother, Adam Joseph Geremia Jr. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and great nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. There are no calling hours. The John J. Ferry & Sons, 88 E. Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association, 80 Hall Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450.