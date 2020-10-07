1/
Kenneth N. Gilbert Jr.
Kenneth N. Gilbert Jr., 65, of Wallingford, passed away on Monday October 4, 2020 with his wife and daughters by his side after succumbing his battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Linda L. (Sheehan) Gilbert.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, October 7th, from 4 pm to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 10 am (COVID precautions will be in place and masks required). Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to the Pink Ladies' Sisters for Hope, (www.thepinkladiessistersforhope.org) PO Box 682, Wallingford, CT 06492.

Online condolences can be made at www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
