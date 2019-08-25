|
|
Kenneth Rieske, 67, of Wallingford, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Meriden on July 30, 1952, a son of late Bernard and Dorothy (Scott) Rieske.
Ken was a lifelong resident of Wallingford. He graduated from Lyman Hall High School and earned a B.S. from Quinnipiac College.
Ken's passion was music, especially the blues. He took music lessons at four years old and learned to play the accordion. He was a talented singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and guitarist. He was known for his soulful voice. He played and sang in numerous bands throughout his musical career including the Aristocrats, the Blake Street Gut Band, and the Two of Us. The last two years he was a member of the Wallingford Chorus.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Sayre and her husband, James, Jr., of, Wallingford.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wallingford. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the . For online condolences or directions, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019