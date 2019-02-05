Kenneth William Dewey, Jr., (Bill), 78, of Meriden, beloved husband of 51 years to the late Carolyn (Cary) Ceruti Dewey, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born on July 20th, 1940 in Providence, R.I., to the late Kenneth William Dewey, Sr., and Bertha Kennedy Dewey, where he also graduated from Hope High School.



Bill proudly served our country in the U.S. Army as an MP in Greenland. He had a passion for guns and keys for which he collected many throughout the years. Besides spending time with his family, Bill enjoyed target shooting and was an avid fan of the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox.



He is survived by three daughters, Elizabeth Dewey Peters, husband Dan, Renee Dewey Bender, husband Mark, and Tammy Jo Dewey, who was his loving caregiver at home. Bill is also survived by his grandson, James Kenneth Dewey, who was the light of his grandparents' eyes. He is survived by a sister, Carol Dewey Viall, of Rehoboth, MA, three brothers in-law and three sisters in-law, along with several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by two brothers in-law and one sister in-law.



There will be a Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden, Thursday, February 7th, at 10:00am, followed by Military Honors from the Meriden Antique Veterans, bagpipes will be provided by Greg McGovern, a Meriden fireman at the Hubbard Park gazebo, behind the bandshell where they had their wedding pictures taken, as well as enjoyed many memories with family and friends. Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019