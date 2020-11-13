Bob, Girls, and Family,

Where to begin. When I think of the Hinmans, I go back to when you were on Highland Ave. We all had so much in common. We were married the same year, our children started coming around the same time, life was wonderful. I remember telling Kerin I just never knew how she did it, trying to balance a career, a marriage and a family. It truly takes a very special person to do all of that, and a special spouse. Years started going by, our families were growing and then the early years of school came. Kerin and I would run into each other and always had a few laughs when we would talk. When you moved, that's when we lost touch with each other. Oh sure, now and again we'd run into each other thru the school years, or maybe around town, but it wasn't the same. I have always had such admiration for Kerin and Bob. They taught their daughters all the important things in life They did and gave all they could to their family. They gave them material things when they deserved them. but more importantly, they gave them structure, respect, guidance and most important, love. Kerin is a very very special person as we all know. Anyone who met her found that out in their first paragraph of speaking with her. Her nursing record speaks for itself. I know God needed Kerin and her special gifts with him now. I'm just very sad that he took her so soon from her family and this earth. I will always have a smile upon my face when ever I think of her, or hear her name. She truly was and is an Angel here on Earth. It's going to take time, lots of time to learn how to live on without her. But she wouldn't want us to be sad. Try to comfort each other, be there for each other and always ask yourselves, " What would Kerin do" and you'll all be just fine. Because she's right there with you !!!!!! Always!!!!!!!!!!

Our deepest sympathy,

Kathy, David and Jacob Sanderson.

Kathy Kuhn-Sanderson