Kerin A. Hinman
1963 - 2020
Kerin Anne Hinman, 57, of Wallingford, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, in hospice care at Smilow Cancer Hospital. She was born October 2, 1963 in Queens and grew up on Long Island. In May of 1988, Kerin married the love of her life, Robert Hinman, in Wallingford, where they would go on to raise a tight knit family. She counted Bob and her daughters, Mary Katherine, Maureen, and Eileen, the best parts of her life, and they could always depend on her for a warm hug or words of wisdom. Kerin was known to have a kind heart and boundless generosity, qualities that would help her excel in her calling--nursing. A 1984 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City, Kerin was an outstanding, committed nurse. She worked in the ICU at St. Vincent's Hospital in Greenwich Village, NY and then in the Emergency Department at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven for twenty seven and a half years. In 2012, she accepted a nursing position at the VA Hospital in West Haven where she was proud to give back to the men and women who served our country, like her four brothers who are veterans of the US Marine Corps. In 2017, she received the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing for her tireless work in the VA Healthcare System. Kerin earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2019. Kerin is survived by her husband, Robert Hinman; her daughters, Mary Katherine Hocking, Maureen Hinman, and Eileen Hinman; her parents, Gail and Michael McGrath; her son-in-law, Christopher Hocking; her siblings and siblings-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Pipala, Richard and Antoinette Horan, Terrence Horan, Sean and Gayle Horan, William and Tess Horan, Kathleen and Gerald Battles, Nancy and James Crowther; as well as her nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Jen, Jerry, Michael, Larry, Rebecca, Coral, Denise, Cheryl, Emily, Daniel, and Julianna, all of whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her grandparents, William and Loretta Delaney, her mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Dorothy Hinman, brothers-in-law Edward Hinman and William Hinman, her sister-in-law Helen Hinman, and her niece Michelle Crowther. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kerin's honor can be made to House of Heroes Connecticut or to the Nursing program at Southern Connecticut State University. Services will be held with immediate family, but plans will be made for a memorial service to be held at a later date. Friends may watch a livestream of the private service starting Friday at 2 p.m. on her online obituary page available at www.wallingfordfh.com


Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Service
02:00 PM
livestream
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
47 entries
November 12, 2020
Dear Bob and family, we were very sad to hear the news of Kerin’s passing. She always greeted us with open arms and a beautiful smile. She listened to news of our family and shared her own stories of family. Together you both raised great kids in a beautiful home. Our deepest condolences to you and the always remember the good times. All our best.
Mark and Laura Linabury
Friend
November 12, 2020
It is with whole-hearted sympathy that I share my condolences with the entire family. Kerin was such a wonderful person and nurse to work with. Her caring attitude was evident daily, whether directed to her patients or fellow coworkers. I loved chatting at the urology pod and sharing a story - she always wore a friendly face and was beyond helpful during moments when I needed her help, whether work related or personal. I will miss her dearly and know that the rest of the VA staff feel the same emptiness without her presence. I hope all the wonderful memories you share will bring you some peace.

Love,
Anna
Anna Torda
Coworker
November 12, 2020

As you fought your own battle, you were helping others with theirs. You gave it your all to provide healing, comfort, and reassurance to those who were blessed to have been in your care. As your co-worker we knew your dedication and passion in all you did. In our time of need, we experienced first hand these genuine attributes.
So to you Karen, we bid you farewell as you spread your wings and take your place amongst God’s Angels. We will miss you

Lillian and Junior
Lillian Tapia-Torres
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Kerin was a special wife, mother , sister daughter & niece. Kerin always had a great & warm smile which was comforting to the hundreds of patients she took care of in her 35 years as an all star nurse. We will all miss her but I can guarantee that she is already with Our Lord. Amen
Glenn Gray
November 12, 2020
Bob and family, I am so very shocked of hearing this sad news of your beloved wife and mom Kerin. My words cannot express our deepest sympathies to you all. May you all find comfort knowing Kerin is now at peace with our lord. May you all hold on to the great loving memories you have with her. Whenever times get tough remembering her at her happiest will bring the most joy to you all. I know she will always be a part of each and everyone of you within your hearts. With deepest and sincerest sympathies, Paul & Lori Ney
Paul Ney
Friend
November 12, 2020
May your memories of Kerin and her incredible legacy give you peace and comfort every day.
John & Shawn Delaney and Family
Family
November 12, 2020
There was no question: she was a top of the line nurse. The patients never recieved less than excellent care from her.

My nickname for her was Sister Mary Kerin because she reminded me of the nuns I knew in boarding school-no nonsense-get the job done, and if you are going to do it, do it right.

But,I liked her better than the nuns because she laughed easily and she was a warm and sincere person. (Sorry nuns).
Graciela West
Friend
November 12, 2020
Bob, my condolences to you and your family
Roger Cone
Friend
November 12, 2020
There are no words that would be sufficient. A truly amazing human being, a tough New Yorker who somehow managed to calm the most out of control patients, lead us by example, encourage and strengthen, lend an ear, a shoulder, whatever was needed. Kerin was a true source of strength for me during my fathers illness and passing while I worked with her at the VA. That is something I treasure to this day. It was a privilege to work with her but I feel blessed to simply have know her.
Nicole Cook
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Bob-so sorry for you and your daughters. She was a great girl. Be strong.
William Gradzewicz
November 12, 2020
Bob, we are so very sad to hear that Kerin passed away. Our deepest sympathies to you and your girls. She was such a good and kind person, always smiling when we ran into each other. We hope you and your family can find peace in your wonderful memories. She had a strong faith and will be watching over all of you.
Jackie and Bob
Jackie & Bob Podeswa
Friend
November 12, 2020
So sorry to hear of Kerin's passing . She will always be remembered as a very caring person, devoted wife and the most wonderful mother I have ever had the pleasure to spend time with when our girls were growing up.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the girls .
Love Tim & Robin
November 12, 2020
Bob and family . We are so sorry for your loss. Kerin was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be terribly missed by all. She is looking down on you all and she is now your angel and protector. May peace and happy memories of her fill your hearts each day. Our prayers are with you. Carl and Miriam
Miriam Dinicholas
Friend
November 12, 2020
Dear Bob and family

We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Kerin. She was a wonderful nurse and colleague and I enjoyed working with her at the VA . I will miss her warm smile and caring spirit.

LInda and Bob Carboni
Linda Carboni
Coworker
November 12, 2020
Dear Bob and family,
We are so very sorry for your loss of Kerin. Ready with friendly smile, she was always so warm and caring. She will be truly missed.
Mike, Kim, Jared, & Carl Thurston
Friend
November 12, 2020
Dear Hinman Family. I am so very sorry for your loss. Kerin was the kindest most genuine woman I have known. I am so thankful for all she brought to my life.
She will remain forever in my heart
Renee Dambrose
November 12, 2020
Bob we are saddened by your loss and our thoughts are with you. Your wonderful family has stayed strong through a lot and we are thinking of Kerin, you and the family during this difficult time. She was a valued, cherished nurse who impacted many lives and it was great to have encountered her compassion and energy during our mutual years at Saint Raphael's. Our deep condolences.
Scott & Karen Barnett
Friend
November 12, 2020
I am very saddened to hear of Kerin’s passing and want to express my most sincere sympathy to your family during this difficult time. Kerin was a highly valuable and respected team member in Specialty Care at VA Connecticut. The effect of her passing is already being felt by her fellow employees and her patients. There is a hole here with Kerin’s nursing expertise and work ethic. She will be greatly missed by all of us.

With heart felt condolences,


Timmy Cooper
Coworker
November 11, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Kerin will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending many prayers your way.
Mark and Lisa Souza
November 11, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I send my deepest sympathies to Bob and his daughters. I would like to say that without a doubt , Kerin was one of the most inspiring nurses I have worked with in my career. She helped me to press on when I struggled to complete RN school at night while working together with her full time by day at the VA. She mentored , and mothered those in her charge and always was available to listen and lend some sage advice. I will miss her tenacity , strength and the love she showed to my fellow veterans under her care. Thank you Kerin for being a part of my nursing experience and may our lord keep you in his care.
Steve Belli
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Bob, i am so very sorry for the lost of Karin. My prayers are with you and your daughters.
William Loubier
November 11, 2020
Bob, our deepest condolences to you and your girls on the loss of Karin. She was a wonderful person.
Ed and Laura Richetelli
November 11, 2020
Our sincerest condolences go out Bobby and his family. She was a good person and helped so many.
Michael and Mary Grace Sanca
Friend
November 11, 2020
Words cannot express the sorrow we feel with Kerin's passing.She was quite a lady.Our thoughts & prayers are with you & the girls.Please reach out to us if we can assist you in any way.
Keith & Kim Sabo
November 11, 2020
Bob and family we are so sorry for your loss. She was such a sweet heart if there’s anything We can do please let us know
Kathe and Jack Wynne
Friend
November 11, 2020
Bob, Our deepest sympathies to you and the family. Kerin was a friend who I loved dearly and I will miss her terribly.
Ida & Aldo Apicella
Friend
November 11, 2020
Bob and family my deepest condolences
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow
Cathy Corso-White
November 11, 2020
My condolences to the Hinman Family and to her friends and colleagues on her passing. Kerin will be remembered for her dedication to her profession and her patients by those of us who had the privilege to work with her.
Jill Edwards
Coworker
November 11, 2020
so sorry for your loss i know she will be very missed.
Charlie yacono
Friend
November 11, 2020
Bob, my deepest sympathies for you and your daughters and the whole family. I did not know Kerin but witnessed the deep love you had for her when you spoke about her or posted on Facebook. I am so very sorry.
Francine Skalicky
Classmate
November 11, 2020
Bob, Mary Katherine, Maureen, and Eileen,
You probably don’t know me, but I’ve heard so much about you. I worked with Kerin in the urology clinic. She was dedicated and she was an amazing nurse. Please know also that she was endlessly proud of her family, especially each of her girls. I worked with her during engagements, wedding planning, college selections. She helped me through 2 pregnancies, becoming a mom, school, and growing my practice. Kerin was my partner and I will miss her dearly. I will always admire the nurse she was and the mom she was. She taught me a lot but we laughed even more. Please know that I will keep you all in my prayers.
Love,
Mary
Mary York
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Bob
Stacey and I are so sorry to hear of Kerin's passing. We were blessed to have known her. You and your Girls are in our thoughts and may God grant you some peace in this most difficult of times.
Kevin Peel
Friend
November 11, 2020
Dear Bob, Daughters, and Family, We are So Very Sorry for the Loss of Kerin. We Hope that You are All Well, and are In Our Thoughts During this Difficult Time. With Our Most Deepest and Sincere Condolences.
Nancy and Brian Shea
Friend
November 11, 2020
Bob, so sorry to hear of Kerin’s passing. My sincere condolences to you and your family.
Marc Landow
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gina Mappa
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry for your loss.
Rosann Passander , Able Irrigation
Friend
November 11, 2020
Bob I’m am so very sorry to hear about Kerins passing. I worked with Kerin at St. Raphael’s and alway thought about her after I left. My God Wray his loving are around her. I know Kerin is watching over her loving family that she was so proud of.
Denise f DiScuillo
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Bobby. I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences to you and your family. You will be in my thoughts.
George Hucul
Friend
November 11, 2020
Kerin was among the best nurses I have ever known. Her singular dedication to making things better for her patients and her coworkers will never be forgotten. The example she set for us is a great legacy. We will think of her and carry on her work every day. Bob, Mary Katherine, Maureen, and Eileen - I wish you peace.
Tamar Taddei
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Bob, Girls, and Family,
Where to begin. When I think of the Hinmans, I go back to when you were on Highland Ave. We all had so much in common. We were married the same year, our children started coming around the same time, life was wonderful. I remember telling Kerin I just never knew how she did it, trying to balance a career, a marriage and a family. It truly takes a very special person to do all of that, and a special spouse. Years started going by, our families were growing and then the early years of school came. Kerin and I would run into each other and always had a few laughs when we would talk. When you moved, that's when we lost touch with each other. Oh sure, now and again we'd run into each other thru the school years, or maybe around town, but it wasn't the same. I have always had such admiration for Kerin and Bob. They taught their daughters all the important things in life They did and gave all they could to their family. They gave them material things when they deserved them. but more importantly, they gave them structure, respect, guidance and most important, love. Kerin is a very very special person as we all know. Anyone who met her found that out in their first paragraph of speaking with her. Her nursing record speaks for itself. I know God needed Kerin and her special gifts with him now. I'm just very sad that he took her so soon from her family and this earth. I will always have a smile upon my face when ever I think of her, or hear her name. She truly was and is an Angel here on Earth. It's going to take time, lots of time to learn how to live on without her. But she wouldn't want us to be sad. Try to comfort each other, be there for each other and always ask yourselves, " What would Kerin do" and you'll all be just fine. Because she's right there with you !!!!!! Always!!!!!!!!!!
Our deepest sympathy,
Kathy, David and Jacob Sanderson.
Kathy Kuhn-Sanderson
November 10, 2020
Bob & family, so sorry in the passing of Kerin, love and prayers to you all.
JOAN PEKAR
November 10, 2020
What awful news. Condolences to the Hinman’s. What wonderful people. I’m heartbroken for all of you.
John Collins
Friend
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Katie Hawkins
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss Bob.
Michael C Szeligowski
Friend
November 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David&Melody Voyak
Friend
November 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss and your heart. My prayers for you and your family from the Crew Family.
Kimberly Buongirno
Friend
November 10, 2020
Though Kerin left us too soon, I know she immediately got her angel wings. Sending love and condolences to the family.
Michelle and Bill and Family Delaney
Family
