Kerin Anne Hinman, 57, of Wallingford, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 9, in hospice care at Smilow Cancer Hospital. She was born October 2, 1963 in Queens and grew up on Long Island. In May of 1988, Kerin married the love of her life, Robert Hinman, in Wallingford, where they would go on to raise a tight knit family. She counted Bob and her daughters, Mary Katherine, Maureen, and Eileen, the best parts of her life, and they could always depend on her for a warm hug or words of wisdom. Kerin was known to have a kind heart and boundless generosity, qualities that would help her excel in her calling--nursing. A 1984 graduate of St. Vincent's School of Nursing in New York City, Kerin was an outstanding, committed nurse. She worked in the ICU at St. Vincent's Hospital in Greenwich Village, NY and then in the Emergency Department at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven for twenty seven and a half years. In 2012, she accepted a nursing position at the VA Hospital in West Haven where she was proud to give back to the men and women who served our country, like her four brothers who are veterans of the US Marine Corps. In 2017, she received the Nightingale Award for Excellence in Nursing for her tireless work in the VA Healthcare System. Kerin earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University in 2019. Kerin is survived by her husband, Robert Hinman; her daughters, Mary Katherine Hocking, Maureen Hinman, and Eileen Hinman; her parents, Gail and Michael McGrath; her son-in-law, Christopher Hocking; her siblings and siblings-in-law, Kathleen and Michael Pipala, Richard and Antoinette Horan, Terrence Horan, Sean and Gayle Horan, William and Tess Horan, Kathleen and Gerald Battles, Nancy and James Crowther; as well as her nieces and nephews, Jimmy, Jen, Jerry, Michael, Larry, Rebecca, Coral, Denise, Cheryl, Emily, Daniel, and Julianna, all of whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her grandparents, William and Loretta Delaney, her mother- and father-in-law, Lawrence and Dorothy Hinman, brothers-in-law Edward Hinman and William Hinman, her sister-in-law Helen Hinman, and her niece Michelle Crowther. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kerin's honor can be made to House of Heroes Connecticut or to the Nursing program at Southern Connecticut State University. Services will be held with immediate family, but plans will be made for a memorial service to be held at a later date. Friends may watch a livestream of the private service starting Friday at 2 p.m. on her online obituary page available at www.wallingfordfh.com