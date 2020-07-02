1/1
Kevin J. Buonocore
1967 - 2020
Kevin J. Buonocore, 53, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2020 at his home. He had been the loving husband of Linda (Beliveau) Buonocore for 38 years. Kevin was born in Waterbury on April 1, 1967 to Henry Buonocore and the late Barbara (Lombardi) Buonocore. He graduated from Southington High School, Class of 1986. He loved spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed fishing. In addition to his wife Linda and father Henry, he is survived by his daughter, Angela Buonocore and three siblings, two sisters, Robin Weiss and her husband John, Kathy Buonocore and David Buonocore and his wife Rebecca, all of Southington. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Nola Beliveau of Thomaston, father-in-law, Alfred Beliveau and wife Gail of New Hampshire, sister-in-law Donna Dube and husband Nelson of Morris, Nola Beliveau and Louis Aleia of Bethlehem, Lisa Simone and her husband Frank of Northfield, CT and many nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by his son Brian "Bubba" Buonocore, his brother, Brian Buonocore and his nephew, Nicholas Aleia. Donations in Kevin's memory may be made to the Angela Buonocore Education Fund, 219 Mulberry St., Plantsville, CT 06479, c/o Rebecca Buonocore. Please make checks payable to Angela Buonocore. Funeral services are being held privately. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Dear Buonocore Family, I am so sorry to hear about Kevin. You are all in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. I will treasure all the great memories growing up with Kevin in our neighborhood. With my heartfelt sympathy, Dawn (Davis) Shea
Dawn
Friend
