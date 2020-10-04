1/1
Kevin K. Young
1954 - 2020
Kevin K. Young, 66, of Killingworth, loving husband of 38 years to Lynn P. (Soroko) Young, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.

He was born in Meriden on August 16, 1954, a son of the late Crandall K. Young and Alice (O'Connor) Young.

Kevin worked as a manufacturing engineer for AGC, Inc., of Meriden, dedicating 45 years to the aerospace and defense industry. Besides his family and friends, he loved nothing more in life than fishing the open waters of Long Island Sound and relaxing at the family's cottage in Westbrook.

In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by his sons, Philip G. Young of West Warwick, R.I. and Matthew C. Young of Killingworth; his sister, Ann Dougherty and her husband, Harry, of Meriden; his brother, Brian Young and his wife, Donna, of Castleton, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 3, 2020
Sad to hear of Kevin's passing. I have always enjoyed anytime we spent together, going all the way back to cousin get togethers when we were kids and teenagers. Jane and I send our deepest sympathies to Lynn, Phillip and Matthew. RIP Kev.-Rick Young
Rick Young
Family
October 2, 2020
Sorry to see you go. One of the good ones at AGC.
Tom Holder
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Kevin and Lynn were the greatest people to have for friends. So kind and caring and a blast to be with! I miss all the fun we used to have at the kid's birthday parties and down at the cottage. I learned a lot from Kevin. I always admired his knowledge of the aerospace industry. AGC wouldn't be the way it is today without Kevin. He put his life into that place. I'll never forget the greatest thing I learned from him and that was his linguini and clam sauce recipe!!
Kevin, say hi to Romeo for me. Take care my friend, Love Patty Cooley Guiel
Patty Cooley Guiel
Friend
September 30, 2020
Kevin was the most fun to hang out with after work.
great friend, I'll miss you.
rick
rick muscatello
Friend
