Kevin K. Young, 66, of Killingworth, loving husband of 38 years to Lynn P. (Soroko) Young, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
He was born in Meriden on August 16, 1954, a son of the late Crandall K. Young and Alice (O'Connor) Young.
Kevin worked as a manufacturing engineer for AGC, Inc., of Meriden, dedicating 45 years to the aerospace and defense industry. Besides his family and friends, he loved nothing more in life than fishing the open waters of Long Island Sound and relaxing at the family's cottage in Westbrook.
In addition to his wife, Lynn, he is survived by his sons, Philip G. Young of West Warwick, R.I. and Matthew C. Young of Killingworth; his sister, Ann Dougherty and her husband, Harry, of Meriden; his brother, Brian Young and his wife, Donna, of Castleton, NY; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com