Kevin and Lynn were the greatest people to have for friends. So kind and caring and a blast to be with! I miss all the fun we used to have at the kid's birthday parties and down at the cottage. I learned a lot from Kevin. I always admired his knowledge of the aerospace industry. AGC wouldn't be the way it is today without Kevin. He put his life into that place. I'll never forget the greatest thing I learned from him and that was his linguini and clam sauce recipe!!

Kevin, say hi to Romeo for me. Take care my friend, Love Patty Cooley Guiel



