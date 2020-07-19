Kevin M. Dolce, 44, of Wallingford, loving husband of Darcy (Lynch) Dolce, passed away peacefully, July 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Meriden on December 11, 1975, the son of Mary Ellen Dolce Nickodemski of Coventry, Rhode Island.
He worked for Roberts Chrysler for the past 22 years. He loved skeet shooting and watching Formula Racing with his best friend, Matthew Ehmka.
In addition to his wife, Darcy, and his mother, Mary Ellen, he is survived by his loving daughters, Lily and Emma Dolce; his step-father, William Nickodemski; his aunt, Gloria Dolce of Meriden; his maternal grandparents, Salvatore and Barbara Dolce of Meriden; and his father and mother-in law, Roger and Beverly Poggio. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Kenneth Lynch.
Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home). Interment will be private.
