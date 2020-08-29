1/1
Kevin Remy
1964 - 2020
Kevin Remy, 55, of Wallingford, passed away August 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness, with his family by his side.

Kevin was born in Meriden on November 19, 1964, a son of the late Catherine M. (Laden) Remy and Paul B. Remy Sr.

Kevin was a lifelong resident of Wallingford, graduating from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. He was employed as a printer for ABC Instant Printing. He loved going to Block Island and enjoyed deep sea fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed going to local race tracks, was a Chicago Bear's Football fan, and an AC/DC fan .

He is survived by his brother, Paul Remy and his wife, Joan; two nieces; one nephew; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family; and his pseudo sister, Carla Bologh. He was predeceased by his brother, Shawn Remy.

Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home) A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.



Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:30 AM
St. John Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Paul and family, So very sorry for your loss all my prayers for you and your family.
Susan Pagni
Acquaintance
August 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm so sorry for your Loss
Nadine
Friend
August 29, 2020
My thoughts and prayers going out for the family. Rest Easy Kevin
Ruth Jenkins-Cox
August 29, 2020
Sorry For your Loss Praying for your Family and all His friends and Loved ones.
bruce smith
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Paul , I am very sorry to hear about your brother. My condolences and prayers to you and your family.
Pat Luongo Haskell
August 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin’s family and friends.
William and Kimberly Harris
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
so sorry to hear of Kevin's passing. But, am so glad I was able to speak to him when he as at Midstate this week. I will miss my buddy as we all will
susan vaccaro
Friend
