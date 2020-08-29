Kevin Remy, 55, of Wallingford, passed away August 26, 2020 at MidState Medical Center after a brief illness, with his family by his side.
Kevin was born in Meriden on November 19, 1964, a son of the late Catherine M. (Laden) Remy and Paul B. Remy Sr.
Kevin was a lifelong resident of Wallingford, graduating from H.C. Wilcox Technical High School. He was employed as a printer for ABC Instant Printing. He loved going to Block Island and enjoyed deep sea fishing. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed going to local race tracks, was a Chicago Bear's Football fan, and an AC/DC fan .
He is survived by his brother, Paul Remy and his wife, Joan; two nieces; one nephew; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family; and his pseudo sister, Carla Bologh. He was predeceased by his brother, Shawn Remy.
Kevin's family will receive relatives and friends at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions are required to be followed at the funeral home) A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com
