Kevin R. Hand, 51, born in Meriden on November 13, 1968 passed away suddenly of a heart attack on April 2, 2020 at his home in Clinton, CT. He was the son of Robert Hand of Bristol and Sharon Angelillo Hand of Meriden.
Kevin was currently employed at McCarty and Sons in Westbrook, CT. He enjoyed working on cars and fixing things that seemed impossible. Kevin would persevere until the job got done; no matter what it took. He looked forward to the local fairs where he ran the World's Best ice cream trailer for several years. Kevin's happiest days were those on his boat where he took great pride in bringing family and friends along to share his love of the water.
Besides his mother and father he is survived by his son Tyler. His sister Susan (Clint) Gniewek and their children Nicholas, Spencer, and Brett. His brother Brian Hand and his children Olivia and Daniel. His sister Jennifer (Rob) Amantea and their children Christopher, Brandon, and Zachary.
His uncle John Hand of FL. He is also survived by his loving girlfriend Cyndi. Kevin was predeceased by his beloved grandmother, Elizabeth Hand, whom he loved very much. He had a heart of gold that gave out way too young. He was an organ donor, and in his death, he will continue to give. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.
Due to the current pandemic, burial will be private. There will be a memorial service to honor Kevin at a later date. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT. is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 6, 2020