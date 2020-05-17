Kimberly Loper, 48, of Meriden passed away May 12, 2020 at New Britain General Hospital due to complications from Covid 19. She was born August 5, 1971. She attended the Midstate Arc Day Program in South Meriden where she had many friends. Kim loved being with people which was clear by the brightness in her eyes and her smile that would light up a room. She was a true sports fan, she enjoyed them all, but Basketball was her favorite. Kim most recently went to see the Harlem Globetrotters in February with her dear friend Cathy. Kimberly is survived by her RMS Family, All the staff that cared for her so well and her friends - Shirley, Marie, Kristen, Tina and Judy.
Kim loved Dunkin Donuts iced coffee, I will think of her every time I order one and hope you will too. I would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses and staff at New Britain General Hospital for the care they provided to Kim. A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held at a later date. John J. Ferry's & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.