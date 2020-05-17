Kimberly Loper
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kimberly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Loper, 48, of Meriden passed away May 12, 2020 at New Britain General Hospital due to complications from Covid 19. She was born August 5, 1971. She attended the Midstate Arc Day Program in South Meriden where she had many friends. Kim loved being with people which was clear by the brightness in her eyes and her smile that would light up a room. She was a true sports fan, she enjoyed them all, but Basketball was her favorite. Kim most recently went to see the Harlem Globetrotters in February with her dear friend Cathy. Kimberly is survived by her RMS Family, All the staff that cared for her so well and her friends - Shirley, Marie, Kristen, Tina and Judy.

Kim loved Dunkin Donuts iced coffee, I will think of her every time I order one and hope you will too. I would like to thank all of the Doctors and Nurses and staff at New Britain General Hospital for the care they provided to Kim. A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held at a later date. John J. Ferry's & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street, Meriden has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved