Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Kimberly Dietz
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
382 Hope Hill Rd
Wallingford, CT
Kimberly M. Dietz


1977 - 2019
Kimberly M. Dietz Obituary
Kimberly M. Dietz, 42, of Wallingford, passed unexpectedly on July 5, 2019.

She was born in Meriden on March 30, 1977. Kimberly was a Wallingford resident all of her life. She attended Mark T. Sheehan High school and had a passion for cosmetology and worked as a Nail Technician.

Kimberly is survived by her daughter, the light of her life, Tiana and her loving family; her parents Frank and Mary Dietz of Wallingford; her brother Shawn Dietz and his wife, Wendy, of Marlborough; her sister Renee' Farrell and her husband, Larry, of Northford; her nephews and nieces Spencer, Jacob, Ally and Kady; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends.

Her Family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 at The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 directly at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 382 Hope Hill Rd, Wallingford. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kimberly Dietz's Memorial Fund for her Daughter Tiana athttp://gf.me/u/txq8wk. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019
