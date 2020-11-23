Kito Martinez, 101, of Cheshire, was born on August 23, 1919, the wife of the late and beloved Miguel Martinez and the daughter of the late Juan and Florinda Fernandez, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020. Kito was born in Havana, Cuba, the youngest of seven children. She made an unthinkable decision, that would alter the life she knew, to flee the Castro regime by applying for political asylum in the United States. The children's visas were accepted first and taking a leap of faith and courage, they were placed on a plane through the Peter Pan airlift to freedom. Kito's prayers were answered as the entire family reunited months later. She and Miguel created a beautiful life watching their young family thrive in their adoptive land. Kito's life centered around her love of family and dear friends. She was a great cook and always had an open-door policy for dinner guests. She was also an incredible seamstress, embroiderer, and created beautiful prom gowns and Halloween costumes for her grandchildren. A creative talent, before the family settled in Connecticut, she worked making elaborate costumes for Mardi Gras in New Orleans, where they resided for the first three years in the United States. Kito lived in Meriden and worked for the Napier Company retiring after 25 years of service. Upon her retirement and after her husband's death, she moved to Cheshire and resided at Hillshire Village for the past 30 years. Kito was predeceased by her first-born infant daughter, Caridad. She is survived by her three children: two sons, Michael Martinez of Cheshire and Robert Martinez and his wife Ann of Wallingford, a daughter Marilyn Zanetto and her husband Bill of Meriden. She is also survived by ten adoring grandchildren, Officer Michael Martinez of Franklin, TN, Alyson Millares (Enrique) of Cheshire, Carin Lopez (Brian) of Cheshire, Molly Martinez of Nashville, TN, Dr. Jane Martinez of Fairfax, VA, Robert Martinez (Shannon) of Cheshire, Alex Martinez (Kristy) of Chelmsford, MA, David Martinez (Miranda) of Branford, Amy Hamlin (Alex) of Dobbs Ferry, NY, and Mark Zanetto (Catherine) of Greensboro, NC. She also leaves thirteen beautiful great grandchildren, Sophia Millares, Ava Millares, Mia Millares, Helene Lopez, Connor Lopez, Ryan Lopez, Brianna Martinez, Eli Martinez, Norah Martinez, Gabriella Martinez, Benjamin Martinez, Isabel Hamlin, and William Baron Zanetto. Also survived is her special daughter-in-law, Patti Comard and five very special nephews, Antonio Galvez, Enrique Hugues, Luis Garcia, Mario Fernandez and Reinaldo Togores. There are no words that can express the deep gratitude by the Martinez family for Kito's care by her loving, committed, and angelic friends who took care of her throughout these past years, Maria Peguero and Maria Garcia, thank you, you were her angels here on Earth. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday Nov 25, at 10:15 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. (COVID precautions will be followed and masks required). A livestream of the service will be available on her online obituary page located at ww.wallingfordfh.com
for those unable to attend in person. Gifts in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
) Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com