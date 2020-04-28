|
|
The Onumonu Family of Isiokwe village in Onitsha Ado Na Idu in Anambra State, Nigeria, wishes to announce the passing of their great icon, son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and cousin. Kpajie joined his ancestors on April 2, 2020.
Kpajie Ugonabo was widowed by his wife Chinyelugo Theresa Umebe Ubaike Nee Amechi who died on December 28, 2014. He is survived by his six children, grandsons, granddaughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandson-in-law, granddaughters-in-law, great grandchildren and cousins. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of our Lord Jesus, Amen.
There was a private viewing for the family Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Arrangements were under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450.
For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com. Signed: ONWA DR. JOSEPH UBAIKE
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020