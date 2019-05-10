Kristen L. Ntoukiantzis, 37, of Candlewood Hill Road, Higganum, beloved daughter of Michael and Kathleen L. (Gendron) Ntoukiantzis, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 6, 2019. She was born April 23, 1982,in Meriden, CT.



Kristen attended Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford and later worked in auto sales as an Internet Sales Manager. She loved to travel, her favorite trip was taking Ty to Disney and Siesta Key. She traveled to Xanthi Greece and attended Woodstock 99 in Rome, NY.



Kristen was a kind-hearted, loving daughter, with a great sense of humor who would do anything for her friends and family.



She is survived by her son Tyler J. Parker, sister Michelle (Ntoukiantzis) and brother in law Robert Zaler of Meriden; brother Christopher Ntoukiantzis and sister in law Heather (Boucher) of Higganum; grandmother Seima Ntoukiantzis of Xanthi, Greece and grandmother Florence Gendron of Wallingford; aunt Debra (Gendron) and uncle Gary Hubley of Wallingford, uncle Brian Gendron of Springfield, MA, aunt Ramona (Rousseau) and uncle Kenneth Robidoux of Wethersfield, aunt Rana (Ntoukiantzis) of Xanthi Greece and uncle Yalcin Simsek of Istanbul Turkey, aunt Sonia (Ntoukiantzis) of Germany, uncle Saki Ntoukiantzis of Xanthi, Greece; cousins Rachel and Rebecca Hubley, Emily Steinmiller, Evan Piasecki and several cousins in Greece, Turkey and Germany. Also nieces and nephews Xavier, Breanna, Zachary Zaler and Wyatt Ntoukiantzis.



She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Richard Gendron, S. Diane (Bailey) Gendron Rousseau, Paul Rousseau, paternal grandfather H. Christopher Ntoukiantzis of Xanthi, Greece.



Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown, on Saturday, May 11th from 5 to 7 p.m. Services will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019