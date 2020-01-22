|
Kristie Hyde Embler, 34, beloved wife of Adam Joseph Embler, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Born in Meriden on March 3, 1985, she was the daughter of Thomas and Linda Hyde. She had resided in Meriden for most of her life and graduated from Maloney High School, Class of 2003. She earned her first bachelor's degree at SCSU and her second from Post University.
Kristie was an avid fan of NASCAR and her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. She loved scrapbooking and enjoyed shopping, cruising and traveling to Daytona. She loved taking care of everyone else, but most of all, she loved being the mother of her boys.
Besides her husband and parents, she is survived by her two sons, Ethan and Aaron, her sister, Beth Benigni and her husband Robert Jr., her sisters-in-law, Jamilet and Hannah Embler, her brother-in-law, Andrew Embler, her mother-in-law, Deborah Embler and her niece, Natalie Clinton.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main Street on Saturday, January 25th from 1 until 4 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held in the funeral home on Saturday at 4 p.m. following visitation. Burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020