Kristine Angela Burgess, age 41 of Knoxville, passed away on January 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo Master. Survived by her sons, Jonathon Burgess, Joshua Sexton and Nathan Burgess; sister, Cynthia Dalton; brother, Brandon Rose; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and her fiance, Jamie Akins.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020