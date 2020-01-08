|
|
Kristine Hettrick (Laurendeau), 64, ex-wife of the late James Hettrick, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday January 5th, 2020 at Masonicare, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Meriden on October 8, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Jane Laurendeau. Kristine was a life-long Meriden resident, previously working for the U.S. Post Office. She had a passion for interior decorating, especially flower arranging.
She leaves behind her loving daughter Nicole Hettrick and her husband Kurt Milano; her two sons Shawn Laurendeau and Jessie Hettrick and his wife Courtney; her three grandchildren, Madison Milano and Kyle and Amber Laurendeau. Mrs. Hettrick also leaves behind her sister Pamela Mellish and her husband Bill and a brother Michael Laurendeau and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ronnie Laurendeau and her two fur babies Chachi and Faith.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, January 10th at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020