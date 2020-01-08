The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristine Hettrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristine Hettrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristine Hettrick Obituary
Kristine Hettrick (Laurendeau), 64, ex-wife of the late James Hettrick, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday January 5th, 2020 at Masonicare, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Meriden on October 8, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Jane Laurendeau. Kristine was a life-long Meriden resident, previously working for the U.S. Post Office. She had a passion for interior decorating, especially flower arranging.

She leaves behind her loving daughter Nicole Hettrick and her husband Kurt Milano; her two sons Shawn Laurendeau and Jessie Hettrick and his wife Courtney; her three grandchildren, Madison Milano and Kyle and Amber Laurendeau. Mrs. Hettrick also leaves behind her sister Pamela Mellish and her husband Bill and a brother Michael Laurendeau and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Ronnie Laurendeau and her two fur babies Chachi and Faith.

Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, January 10th at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Friends and relatives may call at the funeral home prior to the service from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -