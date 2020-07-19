Kristy D. Janus, 64, of Milford, CT, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital after a long illness. Born in Meriden, CT, August 8, 1955, she was the daughter of Edward T. Janus, Jr. and the late Evelyn (Levinson) Janus. Kristy was an athlete at Lyman Hall High School, excelling at basketball and field hockey. Following in the footsteps of her mother, Kristy graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Gaylord Hospital and Woodmere Rehabilitation Hospital before spending nineteen years as a staff nurse and supervisor at Milford Health Care Center. Kristy loved her career and took great pride in her work. She believed strongly in the rights of her patients and supported them and their families with great compassion in their time of need. She was remembered by her patients' families, coworkers and friends as someone with a "heart of gold." Prior to the onset of her illness, Kristy enjoyed traveling to the Cape with her friends and taking her grandmother Helen to the dog track and the casinos at Foxwoods and Atlantic City. She loved spending time with her nephews Ryan and Zach, playing mini-golf, arcade games, going to the movies and swimming. Those who knew her best knew her kindness and generosity could be unbounded. Along with her nursing career, Kristy's other passion was her animals. Her dogs (and later cat) were her constant companions and she was totally devoted to them, as they were to her. In addition to her father Edward, Kristy is survived by her brother Edward Janus III and his wife Debbie of Stonington and Fort Lauderdale, FL, sister Susan Coughlin and her husband Kevin of Reading, MA. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Shelbie Atwater and her husband Jason, Daniel Janus and his wife Gillian, Corey Janus, Ryan Coughlin and his wife Samantha and Zachary Coughlin, great nieces Colby and Carson Atwater, Cameron Janus and great nephews Cooper Janus and Jacob Coughlin. She will be greatly missed by her beloved dog Maddie and her cat Lacy. In honor of her love for all things furry, donations in Kristy's name can be made to the ASPCA at ASPCA.org
or by phone at 800-628-0028. Due to COVID 19 Interment at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford will be private. A celebration of Kristy's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.