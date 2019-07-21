The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Lance Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lance C. Tipton


7/13/1971 - 7/11/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lance C. Tipton Obituary
Lance C. Tipton, 47, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1971, son of the late Charles and Vincie (Gacona) Tipton. Lance is survived by his sister Melissa Johnson and her husband Jerome; brother Daryl Tipton; aunt Lynn Bastiani; cousin Robert Belinski; and many other close relatives.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service celebrating Lance's life on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00AM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Memorial interment for Lance and his father Charles Tipton will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melissa Johnson or Daryl Tipton to assist with funeral arrangements. To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now