Lance C. Tipton, 47, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2019. He was born on July 13, 1971, son of the late Charles and Vincie (Gacona) Tipton. Lance is survived by his sister Melissa Johnson and her husband Jerome; brother Daryl Tipton; aunt Lynn Bastiani; cousin Robert Belinski; and many other close relatives.
Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service celebrating Lance's life on Tuesday, July 23rd at 11:00AM at Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. Memorial interment for Lance and his father Charles Tipton will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melissa Johnson or Daryl Tipton to assist with funeral arrangements. To share a condolence with his family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 21 to July 22, 2019