Laura Graham, born September 19 to Alzita and Roger Graham, in Yalesville, CT, passed peacefully, July 27th surrounded by some of her loved ones, after a battle with cancer.
Anyone who knew Laura knew that she was a stereotypical, feisty red head- her sense of humor and wit was only out-matched by her love of family. She cherished life, and everyone who had the opportunity to be in hers was always met with unconditional love and support. Even when she had little, she gave all she could. Those of us who were lucky to call her friend and family knew just how big her heart truly was. Laura never judged, and she treasured everyone in her life, no matter their situation, status, or past. She often referred to herself as the Evil Queen, but truly, she was more like Snow White; playful, sassy, and known for overcoming various hardships with her kindness and optimism. She was predeceased by her son, Matthew, father, Roger, and her two nephews, Jesse and Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Amato, her mother, Alzita, her sister, Linda Graham Ceneviva, her two brothers, Bruce and Edward, and all of her nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown. The service is open to those who wish to attend, but masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. If you are unable to attend the service, the family asks for everyone to take a moment of silence in remembrance of Laura on Saturday at 10 a.m. so that we may all be connected to her in spirit. The family would like to thank Dr. Lele and his staff in the oncology department, and Hartford Healthcare hospice nurses and staff for the excellent care and love they gave to Laura. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.