Laura Graham
1959 - 2020
Laura Graham, born September 19 to Alzita and Roger Graham, in Yalesville, CT, passed peacefully, July 27th surrounded by some of her loved ones, after a battle with cancer.

Anyone who knew Laura knew that she was a stereotypical, feisty red head- her sense of humor and wit was only out-matched by her love of family. She cherished life, and everyone who had the opportunity to be in hers was always met with unconditional love and support. Even when she had little, she gave all she could. Those of us who were lucky to call her friend and family knew just how big her heart truly was. Laura never judged, and she treasured everyone in her life, no matter their situation, status, or past. She often referred to herself as the Evil Queen, but truly, she was more like Snow White; playful, sassy, and known for overcoming various hardships with her kindness and optimism. She was predeceased by her son, Matthew, father, Roger, and her two nephews, Jesse and Peter. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Amato, her mother, Alzita, her sister, Linda Graham Ceneviva, her two brothers, Bruce and Edward, and all of her nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery on Bow Lane in Middletown. The service is open to those who wish to attend, but masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. If you are unable to attend the service, the family asks for everyone to take a moment of silence in remembrance of Laura on Saturday at 10 a.m. so that we may all be connected to her in spirit. The family would like to thank Dr. Lele and his staff in the oncology department, and Hartford Healthcare hospice nurses and staff for the excellent care and love they gave to Laura. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
13 entries
July 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to her mom, daughter, siblings and all who were blessed to call her a friend...may she Rest In Peace
Jeannette Ross
Friend
July 29, 2020
Linda
So very sorry to hear of the loss of your sister Laura, cherish your memories always. Rest In Peace Laura

Paul & Patti Smith
July 29, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Zita, Linda, Samantha, Eddie, Bruce and family. Rest in Peace, Laura!❤
Karen & Jim Sacchetillo
July 29, 2020
My deepest condolences. My Thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.
Renee Santoni
Coworker
July 29, 2020
Linda, so sorry for your loss. you were truly a loving sister.
Dolores Leary
July 29, 2020
I’m going to miss you Laura
David Bowen
Friend
July 29, 2020
We miss honey
Barry and Josie Rhodes
Family
July 29, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Fly with the Angels .
Ben and Deb Meriden Ct.
Debra Belancik
Friend
July 29, 2020
Love and Prayers from Oklahoma. xoxoxo
Heather Hankins
July 29, 2020
Linda, I’m so sorry for your loss. I know your pain. Prayers for strength for you all.
Debbie Sheehan
Friend
July 29, 2020
Laura was/is an amazing lady! I will truly miss her friendship dearly! Your family has my deepest sympathy
Chris Stechschulte
Friend
July 29, 2020
Sending you all love and hugs. She will be forever thought of and missed.
Angel Harris
Friend
July 29, 2020
I know you’re up there giving them one heck of a time. Rest easy and know you are loved
Kristin Iovene
Family
