Laura J. (Wade) Murphy, 79, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the loving wife of William Murphy for 55 years. Born in Washington, PA on November 25, 1940 to the late Rheuben and Marjorie (Barnes) Wade, she had been a longtime Southington resident. Laura's pride and joy was taking care of her family. She enjoyed baking, especially pies and cookies, and loved to spoil her grandchildren. In addition to her husband William, she is survived by her son Patrick Murphy and his wife Christine of Madison and her daughter Maureen Judd and her husband Philip of Southington and 6 grandchildren, Allison and James Murphy and Tom, Tim, Kayla and Sara Judd. She is also survived by her sister Ruby Bee of Pittsburgh, PA and many nieces and nephews. Laura was predeceased by her brother, Billy Wade and her sister, Patricia Wright.
Laura's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Summit of Plantsville for their kindness and the excellent care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory may be made to Southington Community Services, 91 Norton St, Plantsville, CT 06479. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Burial will be private. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.