Laura Saraceno, wife of the late Humbert Saraceno, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was born on Oct. 27, 1925 in Meriden, the daughter of late Earl and Laura Cranston. She graduated from Meriden High School and resided in Meriden for most of her life. She worked at Travelers Insurance and retired from Thurston Foods.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Norbert) Michnowski, of Wallingford; and her son, James Saraceno, of Meriden. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Hensley, of Milford, and Christine (Jack) Izatt, of England; and great-grandson, James Hensley. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary, Esther, and Bernice.
There are no calling hours and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019