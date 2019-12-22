The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Saraceno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Saraceno


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Saraceno Obituary
Laura Saraceno, wife of the late Humbert Saraceno, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at Masonicare in Wallingford. She was born on Oct. 27, 1925 in Meriden, the daughter of late Earl and Laura Cranston. She graduated from Meriden High School and resided in Meriden for most of her life. She worked at Travelers Insurance and retired from Thurston Foods.

She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Norbert) Michnowski, of Wallingford; and her son, James Saraceno, of Meriden. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Jennifer (Joseph) Hensley, of Milford, and Christine (Jack) Izatt, of England; and great-grandson, James Hensley. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary, Esther, and Bernice.

There are no calling hours and services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -