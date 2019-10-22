|
Laurence Ranno, 68, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at CT Hospice in Branford, after a long but courageous battle with cancer.
Born on March 15, 1951, he was the son of the late Michael D. Ranno, Sr. and Carmella (Commesso) Ranno. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Larry attended local schools, was a graduate of Platt High School, Class of 1970 and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. He enjoyed working as a cook in many restaurants. Larry owned and operated the Palace Diner and Ranno's Diner and for the past 17 years he cooked at the Bradly Home until his retirement.
Larry had a lifelong love of baseball and above all the NY Yankees. He had an extensive collection of baseball cards and attended many games. Larry was President of the Connie Mack Little League in Meriden for a decade. He enjoyed playing cards, especially setback with family and friends. Larry was a member of the Polish Club in Middletown, the French Club in Wallingford and the Elks Club of Meriden and in Middletown, where he was awarded Elk of the Year in 2005-2006.
Larry is survived by his brothers: Michael D. Ranno, Richard J. Ranno and his wife Pamela, all of Meriden; his sister Patricia A. Blouin of Meriden, three stepchildren: Cynthia Cole, Samantha Cole, Pamela Maynard and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert. He was able to stay at home until his last day because of the love and care given to him by his sister Patricia and sister-in-law, Linda.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, October 24th at 9:15 a.m. from the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden when the funeral cortege will proceed to Our Lady Queen of Angels, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Campus, 109 Goodwill Ave., Meriden, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday evening October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Smith-Ruzzo Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.smithruzzofuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Laurence Ranno may be made to the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019