Laurent O. Raby, 82, husband of Ann Marie (Morton) Raby, died on April 21, 2020. Born in Meriden on May 21, 1937, he was the son of the late Germaine Bernier and Omer Raby. He had resided in Meriden and had graduated from St. Laurent School and Wilcox Tech. Larry was employed by Nickson Industries as a supervisor until his retirement in 1999. He was a member of the St. Mary's Mens Club. Besides his wife, Ann Marie, he is survived by his daughters, Beverly Raby (partner Kenneth Wallach) and Michelle Milslagle (Glenn); his son, Kenneth L. Raby (Vincent N. Ferrie); his grandchildren, Daniel McCulley, Santos Estrada, Bradley and Kyle Milslagle; his sister, Linda (Leverett) Stocking; and his brother, Gerard (Sharon) Raby. He also leaves behind several cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Larry "Rabbits" Raby will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 24, 2020