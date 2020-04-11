|
Laurie (Szimanouss) Nason, 57, of Southington, died at Village Green of Bristol, on April 10, 2020. She was born August 24, 1962 and was a 1980 graduate of Southington High School. Previous employers included Mount Southington Ski Area and Kmart.
She is survived by a daughter Amy Reed of NC, a brother Jeffrey and wife Rosanne Szimanouss of Millington, TN, as well as 3 nephews Brian, Chris and Daniel Szimanouss all of TN, an uncle Judson Boardman, Jr., of MA, many cousins including Patricia Houle and her husband Philip of SC; Albert Simons and his wife Diane of Southington, Helen Sioch and her husband John of FL, and Marge Fuhringer and her husband Mike of Michigan, as well as her dear sister-in-law Maria Nason of Southington. She was predeceased by her husband Ricky Nason and her mother and father Norma and Leonard Szimanouss.
Laurie was down to earth, peace loving, an animal lover, artistic, and loved making people laugh. She kept her spirits up despite unexpectedly becoming a paraplegic over 7 years ago. She was always excited to get homemade food from Maria Nason and especially Lithuanian kugelis from Noreen Patterson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Southington Community Cultural Arts, 93 Main St., Southington, CT 06489 to help sponsor children in need desiring to have art lessons, as art was Laurie's passion.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020