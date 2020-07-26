1/1
LaVerle A. Connelly
1928 - 2020
LaVerle (Anderson) Connelly, 92, of Wallingford, loving wife of Robert Connelly for 66 years, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Masonicare.

LaVerle was born in New Haven on July 6, 1928, daughter of the late Edgar and Agnes (Sullivan) Anderson, and was raised in Hamden, Connecticut. Upon her graduation from New Haven State Teachers College, LaVerle began her 30-year career as an elementary school teacher. She spent 24 years as a highly respected and much-loved 5th grade teacher at Highland Elementary School in Wallingford. She was named Teacher of the Year and was inducted into the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society/Lambda Chapter. She earned her 5th year certificate at St. Joseph's College.

In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter, Maura Chasse and her husband, Mark of Berlin; her daughter, Catherine Giapponi and her husband Robert of Wallingford; her son, Robert Connelly, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Delray Beach, Florida; and her daughter Irene La Bella and her husband, Joseph, of Marlborough; her grandchildren, Kate Schneider and her husband Patrick; Meghan Gallo and her husband, Kyle; Brian Giapponi and his wife, Alyssa; Patrick Chasse and his wife, Elizabeth; Ryan Connelly; Jennifer Burns and her husband, Bryan; Shane Connelly and his fiance, Jacqueline Cash; Chelsey Connelly; Michael La Bella and James La Bella; her great grandchildren, Chase, Caleb, Jameson, Theodore, Sophie and Jacob. LaVerle is predeceased by her loving aunt, Irene Sullivan, whom she adored.

LaVerle will be remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother, and a proud Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family vacations at Cape Cod, her escapades with her teacher friends referred to as "Club", and her passion for reading.

The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare, in particular those at Wooster-3, for the care and compassion shown to LaVerle and her family during her stay there.

In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake or public funeral gathering. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside burial service will be held. A Memorial Mass and reception will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in LaVerle's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA.



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
26 entries
July 26, 2020
It's so hard to lose those we love and cherish. Our memories of good times will keep Nana in our hearts forever. Raise a toast to her indomitable spirit that we all share. Love you all.
Shane Connelly
Grandchild
July 26, 2020
Dear Mr. Connelly and all the Connelly family, I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Mrs.Connelly. She was one of the nicest and gentlest people I’ve met. She has a fantastic smile!
My sincerest sympathies to you all,
Kristy Crouch - Daughter of Peggy ( Halligan ) Young
Kristy Crouch
July 25, 2020
So sorry to hear of this loss. I have only fond memories of Mrs. Connelly, and the entire family. I delivered their news paper, attended school together and occasionally dropped by to visit Cathy with my buddy Brad P. . Of course, those visits were unannounced but Mrs. C was always a gracious host. Such a wonderful lady!
John Breindel
Friend
July 25, 2020
My sincere condolence to the Connelly family. Especially to Mr. Robert Connelly who was my favorite 5th grade Teacher, In Durham. May God bless you all with Comfort and wonderful memories of your precious wife, Mother, loved ones! Sincerely, Lylean Molzahn Orlando
Lylean Orlando
Student
July 25, 2020
Mr. Connelly, Maura, Bobby, Cathy, and Irene, my condolences. As neighbors and friends, I’ll always remember your Mom (and Dad) as two classy people. They were both great friends of my Mom and Dad. In later years, I enjoyed running into them at Ashlar Village. The world was a better place because of people like them...
Steve DelSole
Friend
July 25, 2020
I remember my 5th grade teacher very well.. treated me with much love and kindness in her class..thank you for caring about all your students .. you are missed more than you know.. RIP
David Anderson
July 25, 2020
LaVerle was one of those teachers that very parent wanted for their children including me. Our oldest son Mark was fortunate enough to have her unlike our other two children. I’m sure she never knew how many students lives she touched there was to many, it was her job and that’s just what she did. To her children it was more then that. She was a kind sole and brought that into her class room. We all know why she had so many friends. We will all miss her.
Zalita Allard
Coworker
July 25, 2020
I'm so sorry to learn of the loss of LaVerle. My condolences to her entire family. Requiescat in pace.
Ray Hubbard
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mrs. Connelly was one of those teachers that I think many of us point to when folks ask that question "name a teacher who had a great impact/left an impression on you". I was literally sharing stories with my wife about her just a couple weeks ago and remember walking past her classroom to say "hi" couple times a year after moving on to middle school, etc. as I walked home. Not surprising to hear she continued to share the joy and kindness with those who knew her that I think all her students experienced in her classroom.

The world could use more Mrs. Connelly's, I know my life is better for having known her. My sincere condolences to Robert and entire family. While sad that such a beautiful and wonderful woman is no longer with us, we're all so much better for having had our time with her in our lives (some of us just for that one year in 5th grade).

There's a bit of a thread going on the facebook group "I grew up in the Ridges" with lots of similar thoughts/tributes from former students. I hope she knew how much of an impact she had on us. Thank you Mrs. Connelly.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/53246373746/?post_id=10160363573708747
Eric Klimas
Student
July 25, 2020
Dear Bob and entire Connelly family,
We have only fond memories of LaVerle going all the way back to the 1970's when you were customers at Ken's Esso. She always found the good in others and hosted folks on holidays like family. Our prayers are with you now as the sadness of her passing leads to the gladness of having had such a wonderful life and fantastic legacy. We are much better people for having known her.
Paul and Leeann Creed
Friend
July 25, 2020
so sorry for the loss of Laverle. When I use to go to Masonic to see my brother Buzz she always said hi i use to hold her hand and talk to i called her Love. RIP Love
Joanne Sam Tondalo
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dear Bob, Maura, Cathy and Bobby,
May God's comforting light be your hope and his love be your strength in your time of sorrow.
My Deepest Sympathy
Jean @ Ashlar Village Duck Inn
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am sorry to to hear of your mom’s passing. I remember her being in the cafeteria with my mom at Masonicare the day before my mom passed. A beautiful lady! A tough rite of passage for all of us. Also thank you Cathy for taking the time to come to Olga’s wake. Peace to the Connelly family.
Georgiana Whalen (Hucul)
Friend
July 25, 2020
May peace and comfort embrace you, and all your loved ones during this time of transition.
Bob McAdams
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
To the Connelly’s,
You are on my mind. Sending light and love your way during this time of loss. We will stay connected to Nana through our countless memories, loving families and unwavering faith. I will always speak of Nana with pride and think of her when I’m teaching, playing the piano and enjoying family. She is at peace now and we have gained an angel. Love to you all!

Chelsey Connelly
Family
July 24, 2020
To the family of Laverle my sincere sympathy to all of you at this time.
BeverlyTowns Towns
Friend
July 24, 2020
Irene and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. What a great life at 92. Thinking good thoughts for all of you!
Mark Sheehan
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the entire Connelly family. May all of your good memories bring you peace and consolation at this sad time. What a wonderful life LaVerle had and what a wonderful family!
Evelyn Maher
July 24, 2020
To the Connelly family,
Please know I’m thinking of you, caring about you and wishing you comfort. I know mom left with a warm smile for her loving family. You all filled her heart .
All my love Michelle Connelly
Michelle Connelly
Family
July 24, 2020
Mrs Connelly was the best teacher my whole family pretty much had her and on Halloween she always gave out the best candy and had to talk to each one of my brothers and sisters I loved her she was the kindest woman in the world rest in peace now ❤
Virginia Jankowski-Soules
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful person and lovely family. Deepest sympathy. Mary Lou (Arrato) Sunday and Nick Sunday
Mary Lou Sunday
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Connelly family, Mrs. Connelly was a client of mine when I worked at Total Look Hair Design in Wallingford in the early 90's. What a beautiful woman and so kind!! I thought of her often over the years, wondering how she was doing. 92 years... What a wonderful life she had. My thoughts and prayers are with your whole family during this difficult time. Patti Langella
Patti Langella
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
We were so fortunate to have known "Nana" and to have shared parties at Irene and Joe's with the whole family. Lots of sweet memories for our family... Sending you our love and heartfelt condolences.
Susan Caplan
Friend
July 24, 2020
To the whole Connelly family, Kathy, Jeremy, Jaime and I, what to say we will always remember you all for being such wonderful friends and neighbors. We always loved you all and even though we have been apart for so long we have had you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Jonathan Smith
Friend
July 24, 2020
I'm so very sorry for your loss! I have such find memories of her and the whole family! Great neighbors and a fantastic teacher. Sending prayers and love to you all❤
Tracy Bishop waryck
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Bob, We were so fortunate to have you both as our neighbors and surrogate grandparents. Our hearts are sadden for your loss but take comfort in knowing LaVerle is at peace with Our Heavenly Father. To the Connelly clan (too many of you to name), find peace and comfort in all those wonderful memories.
Rest in peace good and faithful servant LaVerle
Always
Noel and June Greaves
Noel and June Greaves
Neighbor
