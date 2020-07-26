Mrs. Connelly was one of those teachers that I think many of us point to when folks ask that question "name a teacher who had a great impact/left an impression on you". I was literally sharing stories with my wife about her just a couple weeks ago and remember walking past her classroom to say "hi" couple times a year after moving on to middle school, etc. as I walked home. Not surprising to hear she continued to share the joy and kindness with those who knew her that I think all her students experienced in her classroom.



The world could use more Mrs. Connelly's, I know my life is better for having known her. My sincere condolences to Robert and entire family. While sad that such a beautiful and wonderful woman is no longer with us, we're all so much better for having had our time with her in our lives (some of us just for that one year in 5th grade).



There's a bit of a thread going on the facebook group "I grew up in the Ridges" with lots of similar thoughts/tributes from former students. I hope she knew how much of an impact she had on us. Thank you Mrs. Connelly.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/53246373746/?post_id=10160363573708747

Eric Klimas

Student