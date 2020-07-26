LaVerle (Anderson) Connelly, 92, of Wallingford, loving wife of Robert Connelly for 66 years, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020 at Masonicare.
LaVerle was born in New Haven on July 6, 1928, daughter of the late Edgar and Agnes (Sullivan) Anderson, and was raised in Hamden, Connecticut. Upon her graduation from New Haven State Teachers College, LaVerle began her 30-year career as an elementary school teacher. She spent 24 years as a highly respected and much-loved 5th grade teacher at Highland Elementary School in Wallingford. She was named Teacher of the Year and was inducted into the Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society/Lambda Chapter. She earned her 5th year certificate at St. Joseph's College.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her daughter, Maura Chasse and her husband, Mark of Berlin; her daughter, Catherine Giapponi and her husband Robert of Wallingford; her son, Robert Connelly, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Delray Beach, Florida; and her daughter Irene La Bella and her husband, Joseph, of Marlborough; her grandchildren, Kate Schneider and her husband Patrick; Meghan Gallo and her husband, Kyle; Brian Giapponi and his wife, Alyssa; Patrick Chasse and his wife, Elizabeth; Ryan Connelly; Jennifer Burns and her husband, Bryan; Shane Connelly and his fiance, Jacqueline Cash; Chelsey Connelly; Michael La Bella and James La Bella; her great grandchildren, Chase, Caleb, Jameson, Theodore, Sophie and Jacob. LaVerle is predeceased by her loving aunt, Irene Sullivan, whom she adored.
LaVerle will be remembered as a beloved wife, loving mother, and a proud Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family vacations at Cape Cod, her escapades with her teacher friends referred to as "Club", and her passion for reading.
The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare, in particular those at Wooster-3, for the care and compassion shown to LaVerle and her family during her stay there.
In this time of COVID-19, for the safety of family, friends and relatives, the family has chosen not to have a wake or public funeral gathering. A private Mass of Christian Burial and graveside burial service will be held. A Memorial Mass and reception will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in LaVerle's name to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA.