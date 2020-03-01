The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Cemetery
250 Gypsy Lane
Meriden, CT
View Map

Lawrence J. Burke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence J. Burke Obituary
Lawrence J. Burke, 83, loving son of the late Agnes (Lukman) Burke and Henry J. Burke passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Larry was born and resided in Meriden, before moving to New Britain and then to Hartford. He served proudly in the army for three years, as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne, Screaming Eagles. After attending Culinary Institute of America in NY, he worked as a chef in NYC and CT. Later, he was employed and retired from Corbin Russwin of Berlin, CT. He was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church in New Britain.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Martin, Henry L., James and his sister-in-law, Ruth. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service and burial with military honors on Tuesday, March 3rd at 1 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 1 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -