Lawrence M. Cotter Jr.
4/5/1961 - 9/4/2020
Lawrence "Larry" M. Cotter, Jr., 59, of Plantsville, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at New Britain Hospital. He was the loving husband of Ann (Nevelos) Cotter.

Born on April 5, 1961 in New Britain, he was the son of Lawrence M. Cotter, Sr. and Patricia (Beckman).

Larry was a machinist and was employed by Jay Sons Screw Machine for over 30 years in Milldale.

He is survived by his daughter Sara Cotter and her partner Patrick Kellaher of Hamden; his sisters Kathy Clauss and her husband Glen of Plymouth, and Maureen Vannest and her fiancé Joseph Simone of Bristol; several nieces and nephews, many friends, and his beloved cat Bodhi.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:30am at DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 N. Main St., Southington. A Memorial Mass will follow at 11am at St. Dominic Church at 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington. Masks are required along with social distancing. Burial will be held at the convenience of his family. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiasouthington.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dellavecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
