|
|
Lawrence "Larry" McLane Morehouse, 77, husband of Stacia "Stella" Bielicki Morehouse, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Veterans' Administration Hospital in West Haven. Born in Middletown on May 25, 1942, he was the son of the late Henry L. and Bernice (Cadiex) Morehouse.
Larry had resided in Wallingford and graduated from Maloney High School and received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Connecticut.
Mr. Morehouse was a Professional Engineer in Electrical Engineering employed by C.N. Flagg, Fletcher Thompson and URS. He served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965, stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado and Griffiss Air Force Base in New York as a nuclear weapons specialist. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Meriden.
Besides his wife Stella, he is survived by his sons, Michael and Peter, his grandchildren; Nathan and Jayna, his sisters; Martha McCarthy and Anna Tabellione and his brother, Hank, and brothers in law, John McCarthy and Ronnie Tabellione. He is also survived by five nieces and three nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden. Burial with military honors will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday morning prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Bernice C. Morehousse Research Center & Andrews Homestead at http://www.meridenhistoricalsociety.org or to The Veterans' Administration Fisher House in West Haven, CT at https://www.fisherhouse.org/programs/houses/house-locations/connecticut-va-connecticut-healthcare-system/ For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019