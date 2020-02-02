The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Lawrence Swanick
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Holy Trinity Church
Lawrence P. Swanick


1937 - 2020
Lawrence P. Swanick Obituary
Lawrence P. Swanick, 82, of Meriden, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Masonicare Health Center.

He was born in Fords, NJ, August 10, 1937, a son of the late Frank and Pauline (Bakajsza) Swanick, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Larry retired from the Department of Defense where he worked for Navpro. Larry was a avid fan of UConn Basketball and the Boston Red Sox.

He is survived by his life partner of 35 years, Maria C. Virella; his daughter, Joni Traficante; his grandchildren, Joseph, Jake and Ryan Swanick, and Jacquelyn and Samantha Traficante; his sister, Theresa Timko; his daughter-in-law, Laura Swanick; his nieces, Cathy and Janet; and his great nieces, Ella, Violet and Grace. He also leaves behind Maria's family: her daughters, Josephine and Anna Maria; her grandchildren, Ben, Ari and Matthew; and her great grandson, Samuel. He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Swanick; and his grandson, Vincent Traficante.

His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 9 am from the funeral home when the funeral cortege will proceed to Most Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am. Interment will be in In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
