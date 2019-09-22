The Record-Journal Obituaries
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Leah Davis Kenney


1954 - 2019
Leah Davis Kenney Obituary
Leah (Davis) Kenney, loving and devoted wife and mother, joined Jesus in Eternity on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.

Leah was born in Rockland, Maine on Oct. 19, 1954. She was the daughter of Joan (Hart) Davis, of Florida, and the late Robert Davis. She married Thomas Kenney on Sept. 24, 1977. Leah is survived by her daughter, Mary, of Wallingford; her brothers, Russell (Wanda) Davis, of Jerome, Idaho, James (Lynda) Davis of Westbrook, CT, and Robert (Deb) Davis, of Deep River; and her sister, Maureen Baird, of Cape Coral, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank Abby, Alicia, Evelyn, and Jaime, of Pavilion D for their compassion and care for Leah.

Services will be privately held at the convenience of her family, per Leah's wishes. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Fellowship of Life Church, P.O. Box 239, Cheshire, CT 06410. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett-Flatow Funeral Home, 48 Cook Ave., Meriden. To send condolences to Leah's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
