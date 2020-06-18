Leah M. Gober, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15, 2020. Born on August 14, 1924, she was the only daughter of John and Siva Salvadori. She is predeceased by her husband, Gideon Gober, as well as her beloved brother, John Salvadori.
Leah is survived by her children, Christine Donelan and her husband Joseph and Robert Gober and his partner Donald Moffett, grandchildren Keltie and Zach McDonald, Tripp Donelan, Cushing and Caroline Donelan, Moriah and Peter Hryb, great-grandchildren Keltie, Annabelle, Caroline, Genevieve, Hardy, and Frances, and her cousin Dorothy Halbach.
Leah went to Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford and then studied nursing at Meriden Hospital's School of Nursing. She was a surgical nurse at Meriden Hospital in the 1950's. In the 1960's, she became the church secretary at Our Lady of Fatima Church directly across from her home on Hope Hill Road. She was an active parishioner for most of her adult life.
After working for the church for more than twenty years, Leah Gober returned to nursing, her first vocational love. First she was the school nurse for the Catholic elementary school in Wallingford. Then she worked as a substitute nurse for the Wallingford school system. For the last twelve years of her working life, she was a resident's assistant at an assisted-living facility, supervising eighty-six residents who were often younger than she was. She received an award for her work and retired at the age of eighty-eight.
Leah loved spending time with her family in Nantucket and New York City, as well as going out for meals after mass with her lifelong friends in Wallingford. She loved crocheting and knitting, reading and following the news.
The family is grateful to Maame (Celestina) Opoku Bamfo and her sister, Ruth, at Masonicare for their loving care during the last few months of Leah's life.
All services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central CT. https://www.vnascc.org/
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.