Lena Caponigro
1920 - 2020
In the Arms of the Angels, Lena Caponigro, passed April 26,2020. She was born August 16,1920.

Her arrangements are being handled by Abbey Cremation.

A memorial will held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a contribution in her name be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Av., Meriden, CT 06450.



Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Mrs. Caponigro always made me feel at home when I was there with John. My sincere condolences.
Anthony Biafore
Friend
