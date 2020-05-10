In the Arms of the Angels, Lena Caponigro, passed April 26,2020. She was born August 16,1920.
Her arrangements are being handled by Abbey Cremation.
A memorial will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a contribution in her name be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Av., Meriden, CT 06450.
Her arrangements are being handled by Abbey Cremation.
A memorial will held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a contribution in her name be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Av., Meriden, CT 06450.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020.