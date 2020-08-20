1/1
Leo G. Bichunsky
1933 - 2020
Leo G. Bichunsky, 86 of Wallingford, CT, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born in Meriden, CT, on December 3, 1933.

Leo is survived by his wife Myrna the love of his life for 62 years; his daughter Ellen Bobrow and her husband Scott of Wethersfield; his son Marc Harris of Montana; and two grandchildren Reece Harris and Austin Bobrow and his wife Sarah.

He owned Meriden Auction Rooms Furniture and Appliances store in Meriden, CT, with his brother and cousins. He was proud to have a family owned business where many shopped for generations and proclaimed what they purchased there for years and years when he ran into customers.

Leo had a wonderful dry sense of humor that all appreciated. He was proud to be in the US Air Force and proudly wore his Veterans' hat. Leo was instrumental in rebuilding the Meriden YMCA and was honored for his efforts with the Certificate of Congressional Recognition. He credits the YMCA with being a major influence in his life.

Some things Leo loved were ... family, eating out for every meal, sports, Old Colony Beach, Italian food, corned beef sandwiches, Yiddish jokes, UCONN Women's Basketball, the New York Giants, sausage cheese and pepper grinders and black licorice.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered he said for HONESTY, A GREAT HUSBAND, A GREAT FATHER.

The family will hold a celebration of Leo's life at a future date and would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Regency House.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local YMCA or The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp (a camp for seriously ill children). https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/

Please share a memory of Leo with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com





Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
