Leo Minervini Jr.
Leo Minervini, Jr., formerly of Wallingford, CT, 83, passed away on July 8, 2020 in New Bern, NC.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Gilda Minervini, sister Rosemarie Chapman, brother Frank Minervini and grandson Anthony Minervini.

Leo is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Minervini, children; Leo Minervini III (Valerie), Michael Minervini (Lisa), Joseph Minervini (Tiffany), Victoria Minervini, Gilda Hughes (Eric), Dorothy Minervini, twenty grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Anthony Minervini, Yolanda Bonini, Julia Bontatibus, Leona Russell (Jim), Anna Korb (Robert) and Elizabeth Minervini.

Leo was a parishioner of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in New Bern, NC and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3303 where he served as a Fourth Degree Knight. He served his country in the US Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne and was also a member of the American Legion where he served as chaplain.

A memorial mass in his memory will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Church of the Resurrection at 11 a.m., 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford, CT.





Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
