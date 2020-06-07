Leo Richard Juaire, 90, of Meriden, CT, died June 4, 2020. He was the devoted, adoring, and loving husband of Shirley (Shuihik) Juaire for 60 years. He was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on March 27, 1930 to the late Francis and Eva (Perron) Juaire. His upbringing during the Great Depression defined his life as a frugal and shrewd realist with regard to finances and all of life's priorities. He was a 1948 graduate of Worcester Boy's Trade School. He was a proud Air Force veteran of the Korean War stationed in Guam. The great trajectory of his life was when he met and married Shirley on August 1, 1959. They shared a long marriage of constant companionship, humor, and mutual protection. They raised three sons, and eventually enjoyed a long retirement filled with trips to California, the casino, and their favorite destination Cape Cod. He was employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft (United Technologies) for 38 years. He was a Sheet Metal Specialist by trade, and eventually worked with advanced plastics experimentation. He went on to a retirement career working for his son's business, Compass Limousine, for 10 years. He then continued his employment at Hunter's Limousine until age 84. He was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox. Besides his wife, Shirley, he is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Juaire of East Hampton, CT, and Mark Juaire of Quincy, MA. Three grandchildren, Kristin (Ryan) Dugan, Lisa (Jon) Addorisio, and James Jeffrey Juaire. A Sister-In-Law Roberta (Phil) Demetri.He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Juaire, in 2009. He is also predeceased by his brother, Roger Juaire, and his sisters Claire Davis and Sister Irene Juaire of the Sisters of Presentation of Mary.Due to limitations imposed by Covid restrictions, the funeral and burial of Leo's cremated remains will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, 06450.