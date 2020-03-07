The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Leon J. Kozlowski Jr.


1937 - 2020
Leon J. Kozlowski Jr. Obituary
Leon J. Kozlowski Jr., 82, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at home after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Beryl (Francis) Kozlowski for 55 years.

Leon was born in New Britain on June 7, 1937, the son of the late Leon J. and Sophie (Lascinski) Kozlowski. He worked in construction as a Heavy Equipment Op. finally retiring from DaPa Construction Co. in Wolcott. Leon was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local # 478.

At the age of 17 Leon won the State Cattle Judging Competition where he then went on to Kansas City, representing CT in the Nationals. Leon loved to fish and was an avid golfer, receiving many trophies and awards in tournaments in Southern Maine. He had fond memories of spending time at Nuggent's Camps on Chamberlain Lake in Maine and taking his family snowmobiling throughout New England.

He is survived by his daughter April Small and her husband Dennis of Oakfield, ME, a daughter in law Joletta Kozlowski, 6 grandchildren Kaitlin Small, Kyle, Kaleb and Karla Kozlowski, Kaysha Chapman and Daniel Kozlowski, and 4 great grandchildren Isabella, Aubree, Meadow and River. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his 3 sons Mark, Todd and Peter Kozlowski.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10th at 10 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday from 5-7 pm

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
