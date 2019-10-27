|
Leon Soobitsky, 93, a WWII navy veteran, died in Meriden October 19, 2019. He previously owned The Village Store in S. Meriden for many years retiring later from PWA. Born in Durham, he grew up on a large working farm with 10 siblings. He was a longtime member of the Jewish War Veterans.
Leon took pleasure in the honest passions of a straighforward man. He structured himself via the merits of routined discipline into his 90's by lifting weights, gardening, playing cards, and finding contentment in banalities like walking and feeding geese in Hubbard Park. A former boxer, he enjoyed many sports.
A stoic Leon faced life with a brave face and endured hardships with a steadfast grace. He was predeceased by 9 siblings and his beloved daughter Audrey. Leon leaves behind his sons Stuart (Patty) and Ari (Rimma). Among those who loved and will miss Leon dearly are his grandchildren Aaron, Alyce and Tiffany, his brother Hal (Juanita), his former wife Arlene, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial was held. Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
