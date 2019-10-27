Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Soobitsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Soobitsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Soobitsky Obituary
Leon Soobitsky, 93, a WWII navy veteran, died in Meriden October 19, 2019. He previously owned The Village Store in S. Meriden for many years retiring later from PWA. Born in Durham, he grew up on a large working farm with 10 siblings. He was a longtime member of the Jewish War Veterans.

Leon took pleasure in the honest passions of a straighforward man. He structured himself via the merits of routined discipline into his 90's by lifting weights, gardening, playing cards, and finding contentment in banalities like walking and feeding geese in Hubbard Park. A former boxer, he enjoyed many sports.

A stoic Leon faced life with a brave face and endured hardships with a steadfast grace. He was predeceased by 9 siblings and his beloved daughter Audrey. Leon leaves behind his sons Stuart (Patty) and Ari (Rimma). Among those who loved and will miss Leon dearly are his grandchildren Aaron, Alyce and Tiffany, his brother Hal (Juanita), his former wife Arlene, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial was held. Donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.