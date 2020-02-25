|
|
Leona W. Gordon, "Lee" 76, of Wallingford, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Hartford Hospital with her family by her side. She was the loving wife of Walter Gordon. She was born in West Haven, June 14, 1943, a daughter of the late Leroy and Alice (Bamford) Wetmore. She grew up in North Haven and graduated North Haven High School. She was employed by SNET until her retirement. She was a member of the Women's Chapter of the Moose, Wallingford. She had many passions in life including baking, cooking , knitting, crocheting and talking. She loved sharing her life stories, recipes and her opinion on everything. She would always be in the kitchen cooking and baking favorites or new recipes she wanted to try with her family. When she wasn't creating goodies she could be found working on one of her many knitting or crocheting projects for her family members or making hats and blankets to donate for preemies. In addition to her husband Walter, she is survived by her son, Robert Smillie(granddaughter Mackenzie); her daughters Kathleen (Bruce Corriveau, grandchildren Brendon, Lauren and Sean), Crystal Calderon (grandchildren Alexia, Justin, Alex and Raul), Patricia (Christopher Stopa, grandsons Jacob and Gabriel), her sister Laura (George Moran). She is Preceded in death by her three sisters Lauretta Sawallich, Lorraine Cuomo and Lenora Amero. Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., on Friday , February 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 pm. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 7 pm. Interment will be private. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020