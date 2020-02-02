The Record-Journal Obituaries
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Center Church
22 Crown St
Meriden, CT
Leonard James


1953 - 2020
Leonard "Layback" James, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

He was born in Middletown, CT on May 18, 1953, to the late Henry James and Sadie Mack. Leonard graduated from Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden, CT. This selfless gentleman worked for 31 years at the same High School from which he graduated. Leonard was well known for his recycling efforts. He would enjoy the profits from his efforts by paying it forward to family and friends in need.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Rose "Etta" James; sons, Derrick James (Jocelyne), and Jerome James, both of Meriden; Brothers, Dennis James of Meriden, Robert James of New York City; Sisters, Henrietta Bishop of Waterbury, and Theresa James of Meriden; 7 Grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother Henry "Duke" James and his Sister Doris James.

A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Faith Center Church, 22 Crown St, Meriden, CT 06450. Friends may call Wednesday at the church from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery of Meriden, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the James family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 1, 2020
