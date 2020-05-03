We will all dearly miss Lenny one of Wallingfords greatest all around athletes. I grew up with Lenny and played all sports with him and against him. He would give 110% regardless of the score. We would visit him at his Cafe and he would tell fascinating sport stories of the great times when we played together. I would like to wish his entire family sincere condolences on his passing He will be sadly missed for being a great person to have known in my lifetime. The Cincinnati Kid will live forever in my thoughts. May you Rest In Peace Lenny

Gene Fontanella