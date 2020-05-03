Lenny was always fun to be with....and stood up for me at the WCC when they tried to keep me out of the bar!
RIP
Leonard "The Cincinnati Kid" Tremaglio, 83, of Wallingford, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Regency House. Lenny was born in Meriden, September 24, 1936, a son of the late Lawrence Tremaglio, Sr. and Bernadette (Provost) Tremaglio. He was a U.S. Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne Division. Lenny was a tenacious athlete throughout his years excelling in many sports including basketball, golf, boxing in the Golden Gloves and playing college football at SCSU. His love of sports led him to open his sports bar, Lenny's Cafe, in 1979 which he managed for 40 years. On nights without any sports, you could find Lenny singing along to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and all the 'oldies' on the jukebox. He will be remembered for the memories and joy he brought to his customers and family at Lenny's. Lenny not only loved his family, but also his devoted lifelong friends, staff and loyal customers who became his 'Lenny's Cafe Family'. He was a Wallingford legend who lived his life 'His Way' and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him. He is survived by his brother, Terry Tremaglio and his wife, Helen; his sister, Melinda Tremaglio; his sister-in-law, Joan Tremaglio; his nieces and nephews, Todd Tremaglio and his wife Tania, Nick Tremaglio, Marcie Tremaglio, Kristine Tremaglio, Beth Tremaglio, Dean Tremaglio and his wife, Sarah and Tina Tremaglio; and his great nephews and niece, Caden, Cole and Brynn. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Tremaglio. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the STAR Unit at the Regency House for their exceptional care. You guys are All-Stars!! Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.