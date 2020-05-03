Leonard Tremaglio
9/24/1936 - 4/26/2020
Leonard "The Cincinnati Kid" Tremaglio, 83, of Wallingford, died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Regency House. Lenny was born in Meriden, September 24, 1936, a son of the late Lawrence Tremaglio, Sr. and Bernadette (Provost) Tremaglio. He was a U.S. Army veteran in the 82nd Airborne Division. Lenny was a tenacious athlete throughout his years excelling in many sports including basketball, golf, boxing in the Golden Gloves and playing college football at SCSU. His love of sports led him to open his sports bar, Lenny's Cafe, in 1979 which he managed for 40 years. On nights without any sports, you could find Lenny singing along to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and all the 'oldies' on the jukebox. He will be remembered for the memories and joy he brought to his customers and family at Lenny's. Lenny not only loved his family, but also his devoted lifelong friends, staff and loyal customers who became his 'Lenny's Cafe Family'. He was a Wallingford legend who lived his life 'His Way' and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to have known him. He is survived by his brother, Terry Tremaglio and his wife, Helen; his sister, Melinda Tremaglio; his sister-in-law, Joan Tremaglio; his nieces and nephews, Todd Tremaglio and his wife Tania, Nick Tremaglio, Marcie Tremaglio, Kristine Tremaglio, Beth Tremaglio, Dean Tremaglio and his wife, Sarah and Tina Tremaglio; and his great nephews and niece, Caden, Cole and Brynn. He was predeceased by his brother, Lawrence Tremaglio. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in the STAR Unit at the Regency House for their exceptional care. You guys are All-Stars!! Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com





Published in The Record-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lenny was always fun to be with....and stood up for me at the WCC when they tried to keep me out of the bar!
RIP
Carolyn Truini
Lenny always made me smile, he had a way with words and always made you feel very special. Rest In Peace.
Sharon Totz
Friend
We will all dearly miss Lenny one of Wallingfords greatest all around athletes. I grew up with Lenny and played all sports with him and against him. He would give 110% regardless of the score. We would visit him at his Cafe and he would tell fascinating sport stories of the great times when we played together. I would like to wish his entire family sincere condolences on his passing He will be sadly missed for being a great person to have known in my lifetime. The Cincinnati Kid will live forever in my thoughts. May you Rest In Peace Lenny
Gene Fontanella
Todd, my condolences to you and your family. Lenny will truly be missed
Yalonda Epps
Lenny was a 1955 LHHS classmate of mine The last time I saw Lenny was in 1957 when he was playing football for the University of Omaha in Nebraska. I was in the Air Force and stationed in the Omaha area and took the time to surprise Lenny by visiting him at a football practise. He was soooo excited to see someone from Wallingford! That was the last time I ever saw him.
My sympathy as well as from my fellow LHHS '55 classmates to Lenny's family. May God bless Lenny.
Skip St. Arnold
Classmate
My condolences to Lennys family, never forget the fun at the Cafe
Ann Mezei
Friend
I enjoyed talking to Lenny when I visited my daughter Lisa working behind the Bar.
Lenny also knew my late Husband Donald Lawler very well.
He was truly a legend and Wallingford wont be the same without him .
With my deepest sympathy.
Robyn Lawler Boccio
Robyn Lawler Boccio
Friend
Lenny was always a happy person. Whenever I saw him I'd get a big hello. He will be missed by many. God be with you Lenny.
Ed Marcantonio
Friend
Remember many delicious lunches at the cafe. Was not a regular, but I never left hungry. Lenny was always there to meet and greet! Full of laughter and charm, larger than life; the kind of man you meet once and remember. He will be missed. My condolences to the family . . . and prayers for all.
Anne Marie Berrios
Acquaintance
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Meloy
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in peace!
Carrie Cassella
Friend
So sorry for your loss. Lenny was an amazing man. He will be missed so much. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. ❤ ❤
Jennifer Hurley
Friend
Lenny was one of my favorites that came into Stop & Shop, he always made me laugh.
Jen Jones
Acquaintance
I have known Lenny for many years. He had a great spirit and an indelible personality. Wallingford will not be the same without him. Rest Well Lenny.
Heidi Wayne
Friend
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tasha Day
Acquaintance
