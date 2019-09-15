|
Leslie Cheryl Anderson Scherer, 71, of Wethersfield, CT, passed away on September 8th after a valiant battle with cancer.
She was born in Meriden, daughter of the late Leslie E. and Edith L. Anderson. Leslie graduated from Maloney High School in 1966, where she was voted "most likely to succeed," and Phi Betta Kappa with a B.A. in Economics from Colby College in 1970. While at Colby she met her husband of 49 years, Edward Scherer, decided to become a librarian, and deepened her love for the outdoors.
She earned her Master of Library Science from Rosary College (now Dominican University) before returning to Connecticut to join the Wallingford Public Library in 1974. Four years later, at the age of 30, she became the library's director, a job which for many years following the births of her children she shared with her dear friend and colleague Karen Roesler in a pioneering "job share" arrangement. During her 38-year career in Wallingford, she spearheaded the library's move to its current location, oversaw a total renovation and expansion, and shepherded the library into the digital age, including through her role as a founding director of Libraries Online ("LION"), Connecticut's digital interlibrary loan program.
She will be remembered for her grace, warmth, practicality, thirst for knowledge, and commitment to family, friends, and her community.
She is survived by her devoted husband; her son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Caroline Scherer; her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Eric Richmond; her grandchildren Edward Scherer, and Charles and Dashael Richmond; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Janice Anderson; nephew and his wife, Christopher and Laurie Anderson; loyal cousins and many wonderful friends-all of whom she wished to thank for their love and support over the past 18 months.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 29th at 12:00 p.m. at the Glastonbury Boat House, 252 Welles St, Glastonbury, CT 06033.
Memorial contributions can be made in Leslie's name to your local public library, the Connecticut chapter of the Nature Conservancy, or the .
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, 2019