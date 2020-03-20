|
Lillian Adele (Newton) White, 102, of Durham, wife of the late Robert L. White, passed away on March 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Durham, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Bessie (Hubbard) Newton.
Lillian lived in Durham all her life and was a member of United Churches of Durham where she was a Deaconess Emerita. She graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1935 at Durham High School and also received D.A.R. Good Citizen Award. Lillian worked for the State of Connecticut for ten years in Consumer Protection and was a secretary at the Middletown Press for twenty five years. She was a Girl Scout leader receiving the Golden Eaglet, past Matron of Lady Washington #45 OES, past secretary of Durham Fair Association and a member of the Wadsworth Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Lillian is survived by her son, David A. White and his wife, Dianne of Camano Island, WA; five grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and four nieces.
Along with her husband, Lillian was predeceased by her daughter, Janice Newton White and two brothers, Russell Newton and Howard H. Newton.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 am in Mica Hill Cemetery, Mica Hill Road, Durham. A memorial service will follow at noon at United Churches of Durham in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to United Churches of Durham, 228 Main Street, Durham, CT 06422. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 15, 2020