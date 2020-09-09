1/1
Lillian Adinolfi
11/1/1935 - 9/6/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Adinolfi, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred "Al" Adinolfi.

Mrs. Adinolfi was born November 1, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Smerigan) Ballo. She was a longtime Cheshire resident where she was a member of the Cheshire Lutheran Church.

Mrs. Adinolfi is survived by her daughter Jo-Ann Adinolfi-Holstein and her husband Joseph of Cheshire and Debbie Ann Dance and her husband Bob of Warren; her grandchildren Michael Cropp, Mandi, and Peter Dance, Amanda Holstein; her great-grandchildren Dominick and Talia Quaresma, Baili Dance, Michael DiFronzo, Abigail and Camden Cropp and Lily Byrne-Brasche. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughters Michelle Dance and Jacqueline Cropp.

Arrangements - Funeral services for Mrs. Adinolfi will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Cheshire Lutheran Church, 660 West Main St. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 or to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062.

For online condolences, to share a photo or a story, please visit www.fordfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.
201 Meadow Street
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4003
(203) 729-2253
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alderson Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved