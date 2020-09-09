Lillian Adinolfi, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred "Al" Adinolfi.
Mrs. Adinolfi was born November 1, 1935, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Carl and Mary (Smerigan) Ballo. She was a longtime Cheshire resident where she was a member of the Cheshire Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Adinolfi is survived by her daughter Jo-Ann Adinolfi-Holstein and her husband Joseph of Cheshire and Debbie Ann Dance and her husband Bob of Warren; her grandchildren Michael Cropp, Mandi, and Peter Dance, Amanda Holstein; her great-grandchildren Dominick and Talia Quaresma, Baili Dance, Michael DiFronzo, Abigail and Camden Cropp and Lily Byrne-Brasche. Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughters Michelle Dance and Jacqueline Cropp.
Arrangements - Funeral services for Mrs. Adinolfi will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Cheshire Lutheran Church, 660 West Main St. Burial will follow in Cheshire Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at the Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045 or to the Petit Family Foundation, 32 Whiting St., Plainville, CT 06062.
