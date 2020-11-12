1/1
Lillian G. Kudej
2/17/1928 - 11/10/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian Gensicki Kudej, 92, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully November 10, 2020 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Edward Kudej. Lillian was born February 17, 1928 in New Haven, a daughter of the late Stanley and Helen Krzeszewski Gensicki. She had worked as an assembler for Stanley Judd for many years. Cherished mother of Elaine Myers, Diane (Paul) Wishnafski and Patricia Lynn Teague. Grandmother of Kelly (Marc) Mikulski. Great grandmother "GG" of Evan William and Meghan Lillian Mikulski. Sister of Thaddeus Gensicki and the late Helen Pietrowski, Claire, Edward, Helen and Roman Gensicki. Lillian is also survived by her nieces and nephews Sally Monahan, Catherine Gensicki, Sharon Fischer, Leslie (Michael) Milia, Barbara Renckowski, and Dr. Edward (Kim) Gensicki. Her family would like to thank the staff at Hartford Healthcare Midstate Medical Center for their care and compassion. Lillian was so proud of "her Joe" who served the United States during WWII in Northern France and the Rhineland of Central Europe, receiving the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal and the Theatre Campaign Ribbon. May they now be happy together again in peace.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Saturday at All Saints Cemetery at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office at 10:45. Masks and social distancing are required. There will be no visiting hours. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., is in care of her arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecticut Department of Veterans' Affairs Memorial Fund, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Sign the online guestbook for Lillian at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
10:45 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lupinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved