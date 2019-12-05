Home

Lillian Hoyak Snyder, 94, of Wallingford, wife of the late Frank Snyder, passed away peacefully in her home on November 29, 2019. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Nanticoke, PA. Since moving to Wallingford, she worked at International Silver Company and was a waitress for 29 years at the Yankee Silversmith Restaurant and later a switchboard operator for Gaylord Hospital. She enjoyed bird watching and was a true Yankee Fan. Her true legacy was the love of her beloved grandchildren Susan (Jason) Meyer and Nicholas Snyder.

She is also survived by her sons Bruce Snyder of Middlefield, CT and Nick (Barbara) Snyder of Wallingford, two great grandchildren Lana & Landon Meyer, her sister Vilma Allabaugh of Nanticoke, PA and many nieces & nephews.

There will be no calling hours & interment will be private.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
