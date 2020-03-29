|
Lillian (Lily Mae) M. Zytowski, 78, of Lake City, Florida was reunited with her parents and brother on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born in Meriden, Connecticut on September 18, 1941; the daughter of Edward and Lillian (Cibula) Zytowski.
She attended Meriden High School and was a member of the 1st graduating class of the newly named Maloney High School, class of 1959. After graduation she was employed by Pye & Hogan as a secretary and as a waitress at the Cloverleaf Restaurant alongside her mother.
Warmer weather called her name and she eventually moved to Florida where she met Lloyd Thompson, spending the next years enjoying each other's companionship, traveling in their motor home, and making frequent trips back to Connecticut to visit family.
She has spent the last 15 years as a resident of East Side Village in Lake City, Florida where she has met countless friends, most especially Jeff Pressley, who will miss her tremendously. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts for taking very good care of her during the past 9 years they've been together. Lily Mae loved spending time at the clubhouse and pool with all of her friends: Lee, Pansy & Charles, Joyce and the rest of the group from "the Village".
Lily Mae is survived by her sister Gloria (Daniel) Cassidy, her niece Kelli (Jason) Dolan and their children Bryce and Cassidy, her niece Caitlin Cassidy (George) and children Teagan, Gianna and Nastassia, and her nephew Andrew Zytowski - along with many cousins. She was predeceased by both her parents and her brother Dennis.
Arrangements are under the direction of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. Services will be announced at a later date and burial will be private. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 29, 2020