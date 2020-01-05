|
Lillian Mayer Hefka, 96, of Wallingford, CT, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. She was the widow of Henry (Hank) Alfred Hefka, 91, who predeceased her on December 3, 2017.
Lillian and Hank were born in West Haven; her, on December 18, 1922, the daughter of Walter and Irene (Hogan) Mayer, and Hank was born on January 9, 1926 to Bessie and Alfred Hefka. Married for 67 years, they are survived by their children, Abigail Wilson and Bruce Hefka, 3 grand children, and 7 great grandchildren.
Henry, a Korean War veteran, was a machinist by trade and spent his retirement actively involved in the community, working at Choate Rosemary Hall and driving for the Red Cross.
Lillian was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed quilting, sewing and painting. After her children were grown, Lillian worked at the Wallingford Day Care Center and later served on its Board of Directors. A lifelong gardener, Lillian was a member of the Seedlings Garden Club and later the Wallingford Garden Club, serving as President in both clubs.
The Hefkas were members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Wallingford.
The inseparable couple are interred in St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven.
A Mass in their memory will be celebrated on their wedding anniversary, November 18, 2020.
