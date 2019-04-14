Lillian L. Pierce, formerly of 40 Valley St., passed peacefully away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Masonicare. She was the daughter of the late Louis and Louise (Landry) Laville.



Lillian was a lifelong resident of Wallingford and a graduate of Lyman Hall High School, class of 1941. Until her retirement she was a bookkeeper for many local businesses, including Gallagher Brothers Oil Company, from whence she retired. She was a congregant of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a member of both the Wallingford Moose Lodge and of Mispah Chapter #37 Order of Eastern Star.



She is survived by a son, David D. Pierce; and her devoted friend, Henry McDunnah. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward C. LaVille.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16 in the chapel of the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm St., Wallingford. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. Friends may call prior to the service from 9 to 11 a,m. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions, please visit www.baileycares.com. Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019